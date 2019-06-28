Mariners' Kyle Seager: Rejoins lineup Friday

Seager (hand) is starting at third base and batting sixth Friday at Houston, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Seager was out of the lineup the last two games in Milwaukee while tending to a sore right hand, but he's good to go for Friday's series opener. The 31-year-old is slashing .233/.328/.405 with five homers in 30 games since coming off the injured list in late May.

