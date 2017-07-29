Mariners' Kyle Seager: Responsible for half of run production

Seager went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Mets.

Seager's fifth-inning hit erased a 4-3 deficit at the time and pushed his RBI total into double digits for the fourth time in four months this season. The veteran third baseman also has a modest four-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 contests overall.