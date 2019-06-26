Mariners' Kyle Seager: Retreats to bench
Seager is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Seager has started 30 straight games since returning from the injured list at the end of May, slashing .233/.328/.405 with five home runs, 15 RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. In his absence, Tim Beckham is starting at the hot corner and hitting sixth.
