Mariners' Kyle Seager: Returns Friday

Seager (toe) is starting at third base and hitting fifth Friday against the Royals, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

He didn't start Thursday's game, but entered as a pinch hitter, so it's not surprising to see him return for the first game of this weekend's series. Seager is hitting .245/.267/.480 with six home runs in 98 at-bats in June.

