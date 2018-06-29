Mariners' Kyle Seager: Returns Friday
Seager (toe) is starting at third base and hitting fifth Friday against the Royals, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
He didn't start Thursday's game, but entered as a pinch hitter, so it's not surprising to see him return for the first game of this weekend's series. Seager is hitting .245/.267/.480 with six home runs in 98 at-bats in June.
