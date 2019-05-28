Mariners' Kyle Seager: Scores twice Monday

Seager went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI in Monday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

Since returning from the 60-day injured list over the weekend, Seager has delivered a pair of two-hit games in three starts. He served as the Mariners' No. 2 hitter Monday and should maintain a prominent spot in the batting order so long as his surgically repaired left hand doesn't hinder his power in a significant way.