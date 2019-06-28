Mariners' Kyle Seager: Scratched from Friday's lineup
Seager was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros due to his sore wrist, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Seager was slated to return to the lineup Friday, but manager Scott Servais said a final call on his status would not be made until batting practice, and he ultimately decided Seager was not ready to return just yet. The Mariners have not yet released a revised batting order, but Tim Beckham will take Seager's place at the hot corner.
