Seager, who went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday, heads into Thursday's action with a lopsided .147/.412/.324 line across 51 September plate appearances.

Seager's unorthodox line thus far this month is essentially the byproduct of a .115 BABIP and 23.5 percent walk rate, as the veteran slugger has just a 13.7 percent strikeout rate in that sample. The rough patch at the plate has caused a 24-point drop in Seager's season average to .245, but he's now carrying a .361 on-base percentage that qualifies as a career high.