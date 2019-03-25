Mariners' Kyle Seager: Sheds cast
Seager (hand) had his cast removed Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Seager still hasn't been cleared for baseball activities after undergoing hand surgery in mid-March. With the third baseman expected to be out until June, look for Ryon Healy to hold down the hot corner to open the season.
