Mariners' Kyle Seager: Sits out Sunday against lefty

Seager is not in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Seager is mired in a deep slump, producing just a .483 OPS over the past 30 games. Between that and southpaw CC Sabathia taking the hill for New York, Sunday made for a good off-day for Seager. Kris Negron will replace him at the hot corner.

