Mariners' Kyle Seager: Situated on bench Wednesday

Seager is not in the lineup against the Astros on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.

Seager will head to the bench following 19 straight starts as Robinson Cano gets the assignment at third base. This provides Seager with a much needed day off, since he's hitting just .146/.222/.293 with six RBI and 12 strikeouts in 11 games dating back to Aug. 10.