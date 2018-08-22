Mariners' Kyle Seager: Situated on bench Wednesday
Seager is not in the lineup against the Astros on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.
Seager will head to the bench following 19 straight starts as Robinson Cano gets the assignment at third base. This provides Seager with a much needed day off, since he's hitting just .146/.222/.293 with six RBI and 12 strikeouts in 11 games dating back to Aug. 10.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Smacks three-run homer•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Keeps slugging in loss•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Goes deep twice•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Drives in run in loss•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Reinstated from paternity list•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: To return from paternity list Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...