Mariners' Kyle Seager: Slugs 15th homer Wednesday
Seager went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Orioles.
His 15th homer of the season was a big one, as he launched a two-run shot off Zach Britton in the ninth inning to send Wednesday's game into extra innings. Seager now has three home runs and four multi-hit performances in his last seven games, but his 0-for-12 showing in the other three have kept him from fully shaking off the funk that's seen him hit .219 over his last 40 games.
