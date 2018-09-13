Mariners' Kyle Seager: Slugs 21st homer

Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Padres on Wednesday.

Seager gave the Mariners a glimmer of hope with his ninth-inning solo shot, which brought Seattle to within 5-4 at the time. The veteran third baseman has salvaged an otherwise underwhelming season with a strong showing on the power front (21 homers), but his .216/.268/.397 line has frustrated fantasy owners by falling well short of his career norms.