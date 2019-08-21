Mariners' Kyle Seager: Slugs another homer
Seager went 2-for-3 with a double, homer, three RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Rays.
Seager took Diego Castillo deep for a two-run homer in the first inning, his 17th of the season. He followed that up with an RBI double in the seventh frame. The strong performance maintained Seager's strong form at the plate, as he now has six home runs in his past eight games, also notching two doubles in that span. With the benefit of that hot stretch, Seager has improved his OPS to .811 across 295 plate appearances-- highlighted by a .492 slugging percentage.
