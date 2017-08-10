Mariners' Kyle Seager: Slugs key blast in win

Seager went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.

Seager's 420-foot shoot to right center with two on in the first opened the scoring and ended up serving as the final margin of victory. The slugging veteran already has three homers in August, all within the last six games. He's also hit safely in six of his first eight contests of the month and now sports a .404 wOBA, .323 ISO and 43 percent hard contact rate in his 108 plate appearances since the All-Star break.