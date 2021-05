Seager went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI in a loss to Detroit on Wednesday.

Seager put Seattle on the board with a two-run blast in the first inning, though the third baseman struck out in each of his remaining three at-bats. He has as many homers in 44 games this season as he did in 60 contests last year, but his average has dropped to .224 and he is striking out at the second-highest rate of his career. Nonetheless, Seager ranks 16th in the league with 29 RBI.