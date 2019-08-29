Mariners' Kyle Seager: Slugs two-run blast

Seager went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Yankees on Wednesday.

Seager was essentially the lone bright spot for the Mariners versus old teammate James Paxton, as he took the southpaw deep in the fourth inning with Austin Nola aboard. The veteran third baseman has socked half of his 18 homers on the season during a blistering August during which he's hit .329, laced 17 extra-base hits overall and raised his season average 32 points to .250.