Mariners' Kyle Seager: Smacks another homer

Seager went 1-for-5 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Sunday's 11-3 win over the Rangers.

The home run was Seager's 10th in his past 25 games, exceeding his combined output for his previous 57 games combined since returning May 25 from hand surgery. Seager's power surge would seem to indicate that he's fully moved past the injury at this point, making it reasonable to expect him to continue providing aid in the home-run and RBI categories in the season's final month.