Mariners' Kyle Seager: Smacks three-run homer
Seager went 1-for-2 with two walks and a three-run home run in Saturday's win over the Dodgers.
He got Seattle out to an early lead, connecting on a three-run homer against lefty Rich Hill in the first inning. It was his 20th homer of the season and Seager has now reached 20 home runs in seven consecutive seasons. Unfortunately, those contributions have been offset to a large extent this year by another sizable dip in batting average -- he's outside the top 20 at third base in earned rotisserie value to date.
