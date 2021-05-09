site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-kyle-seager-smashes-solo-shot | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Smashes solo shot
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Seager went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Rangers.
The veteran hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to tie up the game at 6-6. It was the sixth dinger for Seager and he is now slashing .242/.303/.469 in 2021.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read