Mariners' Kyle Seager: Socks 19th homer Wednesday
Seager went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Braves.
The blast was his 19th of the season, putting him well off last year's pace but still setting Seager up for his sixth straight 20-HR campaign. His 2016 is beginning to look like a career year rather than a breakout, as the 29-year-old has had an OPS between .739 and .788 every other season since he became a starter for the Mariners -- including his .776 mark so far in 2017.
