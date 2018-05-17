Mariners' Kyle Seager: Stays hot with solo homer

Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.

The homer was mostly meaningless, as it came with an out in the ninth inning and Seattle already trailing by five, but it was still a welcome sight for Seager. The 30-year-old has been on a roll of late, hitting four home runs, three doubles and 12 RBI over the last seven games. This recent stretch has helped Seager largely overcome a slow start, as he's now slashing .241/.302/.458 to go along with eight homers and 28 RBI.