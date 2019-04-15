Mariners' Kyle Seager: 'Still a ways away' from returning

Seager (hand) is making progress in his recovery but has yet to perform any on-field work, Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times reports.

Manager Scott Servais went on to report that Seager now has full range of motion following his mid-March hand surgery and has thrown in the cage, but he still remains some time away from being able to wield a bat. Seager therefore seems to still be weeks removed from a rehab assignment, keeping a late-May/early-June return the most likely target for the moment.