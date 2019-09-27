Play

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Struggling down the stretch

Seager, who went 2-for-3 with a run in a loss to the Athletics on Thursday, is hitting just .207 (17-for-82) across 22 games in September.

Seager does have a solid 10 RBI during the month thanks to occasional timely hitting, but his overall performance at the plate is a far cry from the .323 average he generated during a month of August in which he seemed to turn his season around. However, despite the late downturn, Seager is actually way ahead of where he finished a career-worst 2018 -- his .241/.325/.470 line is a marked improvement over his .221/.273/.400 slash from last season, and he'd already matched the 22 homers he hit last season by Sept. 10 and did so in 67 fewer games.

More News
Our Latest Stories