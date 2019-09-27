Mariners' Kyle Seager: Struggling down the stretch

Seager, who went 2-for-3 with a run in a loss to the Athletics on Thursday, is hitting just .207 (17-for-82) across 22 games in September.

Seager does have a solid 10 RBI during the month thanks to occasional timely hitting, but his overall performance at the plate is a far cry from the .323 average he generated during a month of August in which he seemed to turn his season around. However, despite the late downturn, Seager is actually way ahead of where he finished a career-worst 2018 -- his .241/.325/.470 line is a marked improvement over his .221/.273/.400 slash from last season, and he'd already matched the 22 homers he hit last season by Sept. 10 and did so in 67 fewer games.