Mariners' Kyle Seager: Swats 22nd homer

Seager went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 9-0 rout of the Astros.

After his first-inning single brought home Robinson Cano, Seager's solo shot in the sixth gave him 22 homers and 76 RBI on the year. The veteran third baseman came into the contest with a career-low .248 BABIP and .220 batting average, but his power numbers remain as steady as ever -- Seager's hit between 20 and 30 home runs, and collected between 69 and 99 RBI, in every season since 2012.