Seager 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Dodgers.
His fourth-inning shot ruined Clayton Kershaw's bid for a shutout, but it was the only offense Seattle could muster. Seager is having a strong start to 2020, hitting .301 through 27 games with five homers and 22 RBI.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Fills box score•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Another multi-hit performance•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Blasts fifth career grand slam•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Another multi-hit performance•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Two-hit performance Monday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Gets first day off•