Mariners' Kyle Seager: Swats RBI double Saturday
Seager went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in a win over the Rays on Saturday.
His timely two-bagger in the third extended the Mariners' early advantage to 2-0. Seager has started June off with a 3-for-10 tally over his first two games, but both his .226 average and .284 on-base percentage are starting to become a concern as the season enters its third full month.
