Seager went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox.

His three-run blast off Matt Barnes in the ninth inning nearly brought Seattle level, but the M's couldn't find another run. Seager snapped an 0-for-20 over his prior five games skid with the performance, but despite a shaky .224 batting average (17-for-76) he has solid power numbers with three homers and 16 RBI through 20 contests.