Seager went 1-for-4 with a hit by pitch, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Giants on Thursday.

The veteran third baseman has run into some tough luck when putting the ball in play recently, but he was able to make good use of his time on the basepaths Thursday. Seager is still looking for a breakout effort in September, considering he has only one multi-hit outing across 56 plate appearances during the month and has hit safely in just two of his last nine games.