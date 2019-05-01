Mariners' Kyle Seager: Takes batting practice

Seager (hand) participated in batting practice on the field Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Seager resumed hitting off a tee last week and Tuesday's batting practice session was his first since undergoing hand surgery March 12. The 31-year-old will be eligible to be activated off the 60-day injured list in late May, but it's currently unclear if he'll require additional time on the shelf.

