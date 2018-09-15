Mariners' Kyle Seager: Takes seat Saturday

Seager is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Seager is currently in the midst of a modest five game hit streak (6-for-19), but will head to the bench as left-hander Andrew Heaney starts for the Angels. Kris Negron will start at third base and bat eighth for the Mariners.

