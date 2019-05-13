Mariners' Kyle Seager: Taking batting practice Monday

Seager is expected to take batting practice at Triple-A Tacoma on Monday and should start Tuesday's minor-league game, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Seager continues to trend in the right direction, as he'll begin his rehab assignment Tuesday, assuming that batting practice goes well. He'll be eligible to come off the 60-day injured list beginning May 25, and he's currently on track to do just that.

