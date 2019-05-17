Mariners' Kyle Seager: Time at third in second rehab

Seager (hand) started at third base and went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Reno on Thursday.

It was Seager's second rehab appearance overall, and his first in the field after filling the designated hitter role in his first game Tuesday. The veteran put in a solid workload in the blowout victory for the Rainiers before being pinch hit for by Ryan Court, and he continues to trend favorably toward a late May return.