Mariners' Kyle Seager: Timely hitting in Tuesday's win
Seager went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Giants.
Seager has RBI in back-to-back games, a span that also includes all three of his hits thus far this season. Despite a 3-for-14 start overall, the 30-year-old has been about one of the surest propositions in baseball throughout his career in terms of home run and RBI consistency. He did see an unusual dip in batting average last season to a career-low .249, although a .262 BABIP -- his sparsest figure ever in that category -- likely carries a good deal of the blame.
