Mariners' Kyle Seager: Timely hitting in win

Seager went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and a run in a win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Seager came through in the eighth inning with a timely two-bagger that plated J.P. Crawford and Domingo Santana, erasing a slim 3-2 deficit in the process. The veteran third baseman has shown a penchant for delivering with men on as June has unfolded, as he's driven in eight of his 11 runs on the season over the last nine games.