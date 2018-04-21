Mariners' Kyle Seager: Timely single in Friday's win

Seager went 2-for-5 with a ninth-inning RBI single in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

Seager gave the Mariners some extra breathing room in the ninth after Jean Segura had snapped a 2-2 tie with a two-run double. The veteran third baseman's pair of singles ended an 0-for-14 slump that had encompassed his previous four games and served as his sixth multi-hit effort of April.