Mariners' Kyle Seager: To return from paternity list Thursday

Seager (personal) is expected to return to the starting lineup for Thursday's tilt against Toronto, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Seager was placed on the paternity list ahead of Monday's contest, but he'll return to the team after missing three games. He's set to resume his role as the everyday third baseman, and Zach Vincej will head to the minor leagues in a corresponding move.

