Seager went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk in Monday's 11-1 loss against the Athletics.

Seager was the only Seattle player who recorded more than one hit in what was an abysmal performance for the Mariners -- they went 4-for-32 as a whole -- and also plated the team's lone run with an RBI double in the bottom of the third, scoring J.P. Crawford. Seager has reached safely in five of his last six games, slashing .389/.478/.500 in 18 at-bats during that stretch.