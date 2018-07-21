Mariners' Kyle Seager: Well-rounded offensive effort

Seager went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

Seager turned in one of the more versatile offensive lines of the night for the Mariners in the low-scoring win. The stolen base was a rarity for the slugger, as it marked only his second swipe of the season. Seager's batting average and on-base percentage continue to languish well below his respective .261 and .328 career figures, but his 16 home runs and 56 RBI place him near the top of the team leaderboard and on pace to hit his career norms in those categories.