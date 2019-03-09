Mariners' Kyle Seager: Will meet with hand specialist

X-rays on Seager's injured left thumb returned negative Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

While Seager avoided any structural damage to the digit, he'll still meet with a specialist in Arizona this weekend in order to gain more clarity on the extent of his injury. He was spotted with a wrap on his glove hand Saturday and may not return to the Cactus League for a few days even if he receives encouraging news from his meeting with a doctor.

