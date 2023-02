Tyler signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Wednesday, according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors.

Tyler spent the majority of the 2022 season at Triple-A, struggling to a 5.68 ERA in 25.1 innings between the Pacific Coast League affiliates of the Padres and Giants. The 26-year-old right-hander has made only seven career appearances at the MLB level and will function as organizational depth for Seattle leading into the 2023 campaign.