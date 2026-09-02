Montes went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a solo home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 9-6 win over Boston.

Montes was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of his major-league debut Tuesday, serving as the designated hitter. His RBI single in the third inning was his first big-league hit before he belted a 407-foot solo homer to center field in the fifth to give the Mariners a commanding 9-1 lead. Although he was the DH on Tuesday, Montes should see plenty of reps in right field given Taylor Ward's recent struggles at the plate.