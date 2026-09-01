The Mariners selected Montes's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

The Mariners will give Montes a look in September as they try to make up ground in the American League Wild Card rate. Montes has popped 38 home runs while collecting a .928 OPS between Double-A Arkansas and Tacoma this season, though it's also come with a 30.6 percent strikeout rate. The 21-year-old slugger should see regular playing time against righties, which would likely eat into the playing time of the struggling Taylor Ward (.378 OPS with Seattle).

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