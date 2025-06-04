Mariners' Leody Taveras: Out of Wednesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taveras is not in the Mariners' starting lineup against the Orioles on Wednesday.
Taveras will begin Wednesday's game in the dugout after going 0-for-13 over his last four starts. Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez and Dylan Moore will man the outfield for the Mariners.
