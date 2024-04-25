The Mariners selected Rivas' contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

Rivas has slashed .308/.422/.462 with two home runs, five steals and a 13:11 K:BB over 18 games this season with Tacoma. The 26-year-old has prior professional experience at all spots of the infield and outfield but was used only at shortstop at Tacoma. He could get some reps at the position with J.P. Crawford (oblique) landing on the 10-day injured list Thursday, though Dylan Moore will likely be first in line to replace Crawford.