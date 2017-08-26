Martin cleared waivers Friday and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder was designated for assignment Wednesday to open a roster spot for the returning David Phelps. Martin, who hit .230 with three home runs and eight RBI in his latest Mariners stint, can return to the big-league club after 10 days, and even sooner if he's needed to replace a player going on the 10-day DL.