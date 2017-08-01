Martin went 1-for-4 with a two RBI from a fielder's choice groundout and a triple in Monday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

The outfielder's offensive contributions were integral to the comeback win, with his fourth-inning grounder cutting the Mariners' deficit to 4-3 and his sixth-inning three-bagger knotting the game at 4-4. Martin's sabbatical in Triple-A Tacoma seems to be paying dividends at the plate thus far, as he's gone 3-for-8 with a triple and a home run in his two games since returning. With Mitch Haniger (face) on the 10-day disabled list, Martin will have a few more games at a minimum in which to display what appears to be an improved swing.