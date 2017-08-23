Mariners' Leonys Martin: Designated for assignment
Martin was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Martin was cast off the 40-man prior to Wednesday's game, while clearing up a spot for David Phelps (elbow) on the active roster in the process. During his time with the big-league club since the end of July, Martin was hitting .230/.266/.426 with three home runs and eight RBI. Although he was getting occasional starts in the outfield, the 29-year-old wasn't showing enough to warrant a spot moving forward, especially once Jarred Dyson (groin) returns from the DL within the next few days.
