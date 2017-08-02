Martin went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI singles in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Rangers.

Martin's renaissance at the plate following an extended stretch in Triple-A Tacoma continues, as he's now hit safely in all three games since returning and posted multi-hit efforts in two of those contests. The 29-year-old has also driven in five runs during that stretch, after not tallying a single RBI in 58 plate appearances in April prior to his demotion. He'll likely continue to serve as the Mariners' primary option in right field until Mitch Haniger (face, concussion) is cleared to return from the 10-day disabled list.