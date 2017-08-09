Martin went 2-for-5 against the A's on Tuesday, including his second homer of the year -- the game-winning solo shot in the 10th inning.

It's been a harsh season for Martin, who's hitting only .184/.220/.299 in 24 games. However, his time in Triple-A saw him churn out terrific stats (.312/.352/.506 with 11 homers and 24 steals), and he's carried that success over since returning to the big leagues, hitting .303/.303/.576 with a pair of homers and a steal over 33 at-bats. He's seeing fairly regular work right now thanks to Mitch Haniger's unfortunate injury, so Martin could return sneaky value until Haniger returns.