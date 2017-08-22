Martin went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs in Monday's 6-5 win over the Braves.

Martin's season line (.175/.223/.289) continues to leave much to be desired, but that's partly due to the deep hole he dug for himself early in the season before a demotion to Triple-A Tacoma. He's hit safely in eight of his last 13 contests, a stretch in which he's also slugged a pair of homers. Martin has actually seen a nearly two-point drop in strikeout rate compared to last season, but a precipitous drop in BABIP (.313 to .207) is certainly a culprit in the deterioration of his overall numbers.